Shannon Beador Struggles During Iceland Hike Amid Weight Woes: ‘I’m Winded!’

During a preview clip of The Real Housewives of Orange County episode 16, the ladies decided to go on a hike in the rocky glaciers of Iceland. During the hike, Shannon Beador, 53, was exhausted, panting, stumbling and fighting to keep it together!

“Clearly, my exercise regimen has not prepared me for this hike,” said Beador. “I hiked to the base of the mountain and I’m winded! Now I gotta go up?”

As RadarOline.com previously reported, Beador has been struggling with weight gain in recent months and even started seeing a nutritionist to lose her extra pounds.

PHOTOS: Divorce Back On? ‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Lists $6.25M Mansion

During the Iceland hike, Kelly Dodd, 42, was also having a hard time due to her recent cosmetic surgeries.

“I just had a boob job,” she awkwardly told the hiking instructor. “I’m under construction.”

“And her vagina rejuvenated. So she’s like a virgin!” added Tamra Judge, 50.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

Watch The Video On RadarOnline

Watching Beador and Dodd struggle, super-fit Judge couldn’t help but make fun of her costars as she jogged ahead without even breaking a sweat.

“Show off!” yelled Beador after her.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.