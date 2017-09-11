Shannon Beador’s Husband Breaks Down Over Marriage Problems Amid Abuse Allegations

David Beador finally broke down over his crumbling marriage to Shannon Beador, and the RHOC couple may not be able to save their relationship now!

David, 53, and Shannon, 53, discussed their rocky relationship while their daughters Stella, Sophie and Adeline made her a birthday cake in a new preview clip from an upcoming episode.

David began thhe conversation by bringing up that they renewed their vows for Shannon’s birthday just a year ago, and she admitted in her confessional that it was “the greatest gift of all.”

“So where do you think we stand a year later?” Shannon asked him.

“To be honest, I wish things were a little bit better with us — a lot better with us,” he confessed after stumbling to find words. “The last six months have been very stressful for you.”

“I don’t do well when you’re very stressed,” he revealed. “Cause I essentially pull away when you’re stressed.”

“Yeah, I’m stressed about Vicki,” Shannon affirmed. “Cause I didn’t know what — how her allegation — if it was going to come out and how it would be received.”

RadarOnline.com reported that Shannon’s RHOC costar Vicki Gunvalson alleged that David beat Shannon during the season 10 reunion. Shannon adamantly denied her claims, but gained 40 pounds due to the “stress” of having the claim aired on television.

“Right, it didn’t bother me but I know it certainly bothered you and there was nothing I could do,” David said. “I couldn’t convince you to let it go.”

Shannon then blamed herself for their current marriage issues, and David tried to reassure her that it “wasn’t [her] fault.” He tried holding her hand and saying they could continue to talk about it if she wanted to, but she just looked down in sorrow.

Radar exclusively reported that the couple has been trapped in a “miserable” marriage since David cheated on Shannon in 2015. They aren’t divorcing just yet, as David “loves [the] fame” that comes from the show.

