Shannon & Kelly Dodd To Make Up After Explosive Dinner Fight?

Shannon Beador and known rival Kelly Dodd got into yet another explosive fight, complete with food wars and bizarre boozed-up arguments, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but there may be hope yet for the wild housewives.

After a throwing fits and plates in the air during a surprise dinner at The Quiet Woman, Dodd and Beador ended the night more feverish than ever.

Beador stormed out of the hotspot, livid, dazed and with plenty of regrets.

“I’m embarrassed by the way I acted in the last episode at The Quiet Woman,” she said. “I hadn’t seen her [Dodd] for six months, so the fact that we were filming, it just wasn’t what I expected,” she added.

As Radar can reveal, Dodd showed up to the dinner uninvited and unannounced – a move that pushed Beador over the edge.

“I was just kind of panicked…And it was my last hurrah, so I’d had a cocktail or two, so I just talked about the weight. I don’t know how many times I said, ‘It’s the weight!’ I said it over and over again. Ugh, humiliating! But I said it, I’ll own it and take responsibility,” she admitted.

As Radar reported, Dodd and Beador have been at each other’s throats for months – a feud that worsened when Dodd called Beador “mean” in a recent RHOC episode.

“Kelly goes for the jugular and I don’t get that. I mean, she said in her interview that she gets excited by pushing my buttons and seeing me go off the rails,” Beador said. “I don’t get off on that. I don’t like upsetting anybody, I really don’t. And any time I’m in an argument on the show, I beat myself up for days afterwards because I don’t like it. I don’t like to argue.”

Just when it seemed like a lost cause between the two divas, Beador spoke of them eventually making up, saying: “You know, stranger things have happened.”

“Leaving The Quiet Woman, I thought there is no way this is every going to be patched up. But it might,” she added.

