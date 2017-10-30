Heartless! Shannon Beador’s Estranged Husband David Already Dating Other Women After Split

Just two days after Shannon Beador confirmed she and husband David had separated after 17 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the admitted cheater has already moved on from his heartbroken wife with other women!

The 53-year-old construction exec is now living life as a single man in his bachelor pad nearby the family home, a show insider revealed.

“David is living in a rental condo, and is trying to work out a financial settlement with Shannon so their divorce doesn’t get super messy in court,” a source close to Shannon, 53, told Radar. “He isn’t trying to be secretive any more, and he’s been publicly dating other women since him and Shannon officially split a few weeks ago.”

In 2016, David was busted for cheating with a gorgeous younger married woman, Nicole McMackin. After attending counseling, Shannon and David seemed to be back on the right path – even going so far as to renew their wedding vows last season.

But things quickly took a turn for the worse during the current season. As their marriage dissolved, Shannon packed on 40 pounds, and blamed her weight gain on nemesis costar Vicki Gunvalson, 55.

However, according to the insider, Shannon has since realized her mistake and “apologized adamantly” to her cast mates at the reunion taping for frequently lashing out and defending her husband’s bad behavior.

As Radar previously reported, Shannon officially announced the split on Friday — days after Radar exclusively reported that he was was forced to attend batterer’s treatment and abide by a protection order following his 2003 spousal abuse arrest.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time,” Shannon said. “To come from the highest of the highs last year to go to such a low so quickly? At the beginning when it starts to crumble, you think, ‘This is just a phase. It’ll get better.’ But it never did.”

