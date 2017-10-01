Shannon Beador’s Daughter Sophie Fractures Her Foot

Shannon Beador and her daughter Sophie have had a rough time lately.

Just weeks after “The Real Housewives of Orange County” mom wound up with blood spurting out of her nose and eyes while taking her 16-year-old daughter to the DMV, Sophie’s foot got fractured.

Beador, 53, gave fans the bad news via Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of blonde Sophie hobbling on crutches with the caption, “Somebody fractured her foot!”

As RadarOnline.com reported last month, Beador took to social media to say that she was rushed to the hospital after, mysteriously, blood started flowing out of her nose and eyes while Sophie was in the car with her. They were en route to the DMV so Sophie could get her first driver’s license after turning sweet 16 this summer.

Beador, who has apparently patched up her marriage to husband David after he cheated on her, wrote online, “Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today. Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed. Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now.”

The Bravo star attributed the bizarre health scare to dry weather in Orange County at the time.

Sophie did get her driver’s license, as Beador left her at the DMV to take the test.

But now that her foot is fractured (for unexplained reasons), Beador notes on Instagram of her and David’s 16-year-old daughter, “#nodriving…sophiesnothappyaboutthat.”

