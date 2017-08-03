Sick Sex Killer Eats Cake, Recites Ominous Latin Blessing In Chilling Murder Video

Two years after Peter Fasoli died during what investigators thought was an accidental house fire, new graphic evidence has come to light showing that he was actually killed by a sick sex killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While looking through his computer, the victim’s nephew, Christopher Murgatroyd, found a chilling six-hour video of Fasoli being tortured by a man he met on a dating app.

Fasoli, 58, who was a computer repairman, taped his own tragic torture and murder.

The suspect, Jason Marshal – whom Fasoli met online – reportedly appeared at the victim’s home in a police uniform to engage in sexual role-play with the victim. The scene soon turned deadly.

The suspect allegedly ate cake with Fasoli in his home before accusing him of being a spy, stripping him naked and assaulting him with a knife.

According to The Times, Marshall forced the victim to give him is ATM pin code before drugging him to sleep and putting a plastic bag over his face.

In the video, the 28-year-old criminal is heard murmuring, “suspect detained,” as he went off to steal his victim’s money and buy a flight to Rome using his credit card.

Classical music is heard playing in the background throughout the horrifying video.

Fasoli is seen lying on the floor with the plastic bag over his face as his killer smokes a cigarette and recites a Latin blessing before making the sign of the cross ad lighting the house on fire.

While investigator initially thought Fasoli had died in the fire, new evidence discovered after the video was exposed shows that his main cause of death was asphyxiation.

Alleged killer Jason Marshall has pleaded not guilty to murder.

