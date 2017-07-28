Seth Rich Gave Natalia Veselnitskaya Secret DNC Emails One Month Before His Murder

New shocking evidence helps churn the theory that late former Democratic National Committee staffer, Seth Rich, was the Wikileaks source who helped hurl the 2016 presidential election into chaos, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Jack Burkman, a GOP-connected lawyer who has been probing Rich’s death since the fall of 2016, tells Radar that Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who met Donald Trump, Jr. at Trump Tower in New York City in June of 2016 also met — around the same time — with the murdered DNC employee.

Burkman reveals to Radar, a current Democratic National Committee staffer, who contacted him with this information on July 20, 2017, told him that Rich provided Veselnitskaya with a cache of stolen DNC emails at their meeting that may have, later, comprised the July 22nd WikiLeaks document dump.

PHOTOS: ISIS Strikes Again! More Horror For France As Terrorists Strike Church, Slaughter Priest

As Radar has reported, there’s a theory that the Russians meddled in the U.S. Presidential election to benefit Donald Trump.

Although refraining from sharing much information, Burkman also told Radar that he has verified the DNC staffer’s identity and position. “This is a very scared source so we had to talk them along and it took a while,” said Burkman. “We’ve confirmed the source and their identity and who they are.”

As Radar has reported, Rich, a 27-year-old DNC staffer, was murdered near his Washington D.C. home in July. Although authorities have said Rich’s shooting death was a robbery gone bad, after nearly a year with no suspects, many have questioned the investigation.

PHOTOS: Germany Train Ax Attack: Afghan Teen Injures Several Passengers In Dangerous Hacking

Conspiracy theorists began positing almost immediately after Rich’s death that he was the source of the stolen, WikiLeaks emails — and that his death was, somehow, connected to those emails. Burkman’s source, if reliable, would be the first confirmed connection between Rich and those emails.

Now, in speaking with Radar, Burkman said of his DNC tipster, “They claimed the Russian lawyer had met with Rich about a month before his death, four to six weeks, and Seth provided her with emails that were, apparently, leaked later on WikiLeaks.

“We don’t know what the Russian lawyer eventually took to Trump Jr. but what I have is a very credible source saying emails were given to her,” Burkman added. “Whether she gave them to Trump, Jr., I don’t know, but I can’t imagine that she wouldn’t offer.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.