Murdered DNC Staffer Linked To Wikileaks Before Death, Private Investigator Claims

Two months before the one-year anniversary of Seth Rich‘s mysterious death, new information could tie online conspiracy theories to the crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar reported, the 27-year-old DNC staffer was murdered near his Washington D.C. home in July. According to reports, Rich was set to testify against Hillary Clinton in a lawsuit for campaign fraud.

Now, according to Fox 5, private investigator Rod Wheeler — who says he was hired by the Rich family — claims there is “tangible evidence” on Rich’s computer confirming his communication with WikiLeaks in the weeks before his killing. Police previously suggested Rich’s death was a robbery gone wrong.

PHOTOS: The 30 Most Shocking Revelations Of The Sony Leak

The Rich family has since dismissed the P.I.’s claims as “fake evidence.”

“The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” said Wheeler. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”

PHOTOS: What Were They Thinking?! Tom Cruise As Steve Jobs, Angelina Jolie On The Prairie & Other Bizarre Casting Ideas Of The Sony Email Leak

“I have a source inside the police department that has looked at me straight in the eye and said, ‘Rod, we were told to stand down on this case and I can’t share any information with you,'” he told Fox 5. “Now, that is highly unusual for a murder investigation, especially from a police department. Again, I don’t think it comes from the chief’s office, but I do believe there is a correlation between the mayor’s office and the DNC and that is the information that will come out [Tuesday].”

Wheeler promised to provide a full report of his findings in the coming weeks.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.