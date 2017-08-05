Serena Williams Throws Star Studded 50’s Style Baby Shower – Inside Details.

Serena Williams threw a 50’s style baby shower with her celebrity pals.

The tennis ace celebrated at Nick’s Diner in West Palm Beach in Florida on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Serena Williams Flashes Cleavage While Bouncing In A Bra & Sheer Tights

And celebrity friends Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria joined in the fun with their pregnant pal.

The A-list crowd posed for photographs to highlight the retro theme with sister Venus Williams wearing a polka dots style outfit for the bash.

The mum-to-be opted for a poodle skirt [complete with poodle) plus saddle shoes. With her other celebrity pals also wearing 50’s style outfits.

Serena, 35, recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s August edition showing off her baby bump with a nude image.

PHOTOS: Game, Set, Hot! Eva Longoria & Serena Williams Are Banging Bikini Babes In Miami — The Top 10 Sizzling Photos

Williams and her partner Alexis Ohanian are set to get married and welcome their first child this Autumn.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.