Raging Rivals! Serena Williams To Play John McEnroe In Million-Dollar Tennis Match

Serena Williams and John McEnroe are finally getting their day in the court, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and if they agree to take full advantage of their know rivalry, the two tennis pros could potentially make millions!

Retired tennis legend John McEnroe allegedly regrets having once stated that Williams would be ranked 700in the world if she played on the men’s circuit.

The arrogant athlete reportedly did not mean those harsh words against Williams – since she has after all been named No. 1 in singles on eight occasions by the Women’s Tennis Association – yet their rivalry could still be a money-making goldmine in the eyes of tennis fans.

“It would have been better not to have said it. I didn’t realise it would create something like this,” he said to ESPN.

Williams fired back via Twitter, saying: “I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

Sources have told Straight Shuter that every big promoter is interested in putting the two tennis pros in a match against each other, after Williams, 35, has her baby with fiancée, and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

She has reportedly agreed to the match, saying she is confident she can beat the 58-year-old tennis icon. Now, if McEnroe accepts, this could be the biggest tennis match – if not sports event – in the world!

