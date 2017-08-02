Brother Of Music Icon Selena Quintanilla: Among Top 10 Most Wanted In Corpus Christi

The brother of late Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla is reportedly among the 10 most wanted individuals in Corpus Christi, Texas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a Facebook post published by the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, Abraham Quintanilla, has an arrest warrant for contempt of court and nonpayment of Child Support.

“Individuals placed on the Top 10 are all felony offenders,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

The 53-year-old Los Kumbia Kings singer reportedly has eight children, and it is still unclear just how much Child Support he owes.

A mugshot of the musician was displayed along with his information, yet Abraham has not turned himself in, according to People Chica, and so the search continues.

As Radar can report, the late Selena was shot to death in 1995 during one of her outdoor concerts in Corpus Christi. Her brother Abraham was part of her musical group: Selena y Los Dinos.

Now, as news has broken out about his “Wanted” status, all traces of Abraham have disappeared – even his social media accounts have been deactivated.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office: 888-TIPS or 1-800-827-8477.

