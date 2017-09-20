Wife Killer Scott Peterson Drops Bombshell: ‘This Is Not Over!’

The nation’s most cold-hearted killer since O.J. Simpson swears he was framed for the murders of his wife and unborn child! In a world exclusive interview, fiendish Scott Peterson vowed to RadarOnline.com, “This is not over! I had nothing to do with Laci’s disappearance!”

Peterson became America’s most-hated man when he was tried and convicted in the sickening 2002 slayings of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.

The 44-year-old murderer is currently cooling his heels on Death Row in California’s notorious San Quentin Prison.

Now, according to jailhouse snitches, Peterson has been griping to fellow prisoners he was set up by cops for the killing — and believes he’ll eventually cheat his date with death.

As the 15th anniversary of Laci’s disappearance nears, new light has been shed on the case by an ENQUIRER-produced documentary for Investigation Discovery.

The fascinating, in-depth look at the notorious case has uncovered more evidence against the delusional killer — who has filed two appeals seeking a new trial.

Bubbly brunette Laci was eight months pregnant when she vanished on Christmas Eve 2002. Peterson claimed he was out on his boat, fishing just off the Berkeley Marina in Richmond, Calif., at the time.

Laci’s disappearance sparked a search that gripped the nation, while shining a suspicious light on the curiously unconcerned dad-to-be.

“I suspected Scott when I first met him,” said Allen Brocchini, one of the lead investigators on the case. The now-retired detective said he was thrown by Peterson’s cool demeanor after his wife disappeared on such a major holiday.

As Radar reported, Peterson remained aloof while his in-laws and police volunteers from around the country desperately searched for Laci.

Four months later, the remains of a male fetus and a woman’s decomposing torso washed up on a San Francisco Bay beach — in the same area where Peterson said he had gone fishing on Christmas Eve!

“The location at which he chose his alibi turned out to be the location where her body was discovered — and that is very difficult to explain away,” Norm Lapera, the retired chief of East Bay Regional Park Police, said.

After the bodies were discovered, police rushed to track him down.

“I just thought, ‘We’ve got to find Scott right now,'” Brocchini said. “He told me he was there, and that’s where the bodies come up? I mean, I believe it was premeditated, he planned it.”

The fertilizer salesman was pulled over in San Diego, and his immediate reaction stunned Brocchini.

“First thing he says is, ‘Tell me it wasn’t Laci and Conner,'” Brocchini said. “I mean, you know he already knew, but I mean, that’s how he was.”

When cops searched the car, Brocchini said they found what looked like a standard supply kit for a fugitive on the run.

“The guy had like, I don’t know, $14,000, $15,000 cash, he had his brother’s ID,” said Brocchini. “Hiking boots … a shovel and [a] fishing pole.”

Peterson had also dyed his hair blond and grown a goatee.

The ENQUIRER documentary revealed that cops uncovered a map to the home of his clueless girlfriend, Amber Frey — now a 42-year-old mother of two — leading them to believe he had plans to stop by her house on his way to Mexico and kill her, too.

Peterson had not only told unwitting Amber he wasn’t married, but that he was vacationing in France at the time of Laci’s disappearance. When Amber learned he was lying and a suspect in Laci’s murder, she immediately cooperated with police.

“The big picture was that there was a missing pregnant woman,” Amber said.

“I was open with the police to do whatever was necessary in helping to find her.”

The killer’s arrest kicked off what remains the most notorious trial of this century — with his endless claims of innocence despite a mountain of evidence against him.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2004 for the death of Laci and the second-degree murder of his unborn son.

Sickeningly, Peterson now lives a comfortable life on death row. He regularly receives fat-free milk, smoked scallops and oysters, granola, multivitamins, sugar-free honey and weight-gain protein tablets from the prison commissary.

The unrepentant creep remains confident he will one day go free. “The verdict was a disappointment,” Scott said. “But a verdict this wrong means very little.”

