Scott Peterson Was ‘Staggered’ By Death Sentence For Killing Wife Laci

Known by many as “the most hated man in America,” Scott Peterson has opened up publicly, for the first time since his 2004 conviction, about the reaction he had after he was sentenced to death for killing his wife and unborn son.

“It was just like this amazing, horrible, physical reaction that I had. I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision was even a little blurry. And I just had this weird sensation that I was falling forward — and forward and down and there was going to be no end to this falling forward and down, like there was no floor to land on. I, I was staggered by it. I had no idea it was coming,” Scott said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in December of 2002 Scott’s pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, went missing. After much investigation, the corpses of her and his unborn son, Connor, were found in the shoreline of San Francisco Bay, where Scott had allegedly taken his boat out the day of their disappearance.

The killer was eventually convicted of first-degree murder in 2004 and put in death row in a California prison, where he remains.

According to People, the 44-year-old killer agreed to speak out about the horrendous crime as part of an A&E docuseries that is to be premiered August 15. It will be titled The Murder of Laci Peterson.

“We really did want to approach it with the true kind of behind the scenes: from the media perspective, the law enforcement perspective [and] from legal and the family perspective,” said Senior VP of Development and Programming, Amy Savitsky, regarding the upcoming crime show.

The Murder of Laci Peterson airs August 15 at 10 pm ET on A&E.

