Scott’s Last Chance! Disick At War With Kris Jenner Over ‘KUWTK’ Return

Scott Disick may have finally hit rock bottom! After his recent booze and bikinis babe bender in Miami, RadarOnline.com has learned Kris Jenner is threatening to cut him from the family’s reality TV empire!

But according to an insider, Kourtney Kardashian’s troubled 33-year-old baby-daddy “does not care whether or not he returns!”

“Scott has wanted out of KUWTK for a while now and it doesn’t matter to him if they cut him out because he has more money than he knows what to do with now,” a source close to the father of Mason, 6, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 1, said.

Aside from starring in KUWTK for the past 10 years, Disick – whose net worth now stands at $12 million – has been dabbling in home renovations on the side.

“Flipping houses has been very lucrative for Scott and he also has some very profitable under-the-table deals that have made him incredibly wealthy,” the insider said.

As Radar reported, in July 2015 Disick infamously cheated on Kardashian, 47, with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, while vacationing in South of France.

An international bender followed, and Disick ended up in rehab, again before begging the KUWTK matriarch to take him back on the show. Jenner gave in and Disick straightened up, but a source said that’s NOT how it’s going to happen this time.

“Scott is not going to come back groveling to Kris like he did last time,” said the source. “At the same time, Kris wants Scott to stay because he brings the drama that this show needs to exist, and for people to care about Kourtney’s storyline.”

