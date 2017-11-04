Relaxing Again! Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Take Romance To Los Cabos

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie are on vacation once again.

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, have surfaced in Los Cabos, Mexico, after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

Since the couple started dating in September they have enjoyed vacations in Puerto Vallarta, Miami and to Italy.

Father-of-three Disick and his much younger lover were photographed on some sun loungers soaking up the sun on their solo romantic trip.

Disick posted on his Instagram stories a video of the two laughing together as he drove them to a small airport, where a private jet awaited them.

The couple listened to Travis Scott‘s ‘Goosebumps’ on the clip that Disick captioned: “Let’s get the f–k outa here (sic).”

Richie then posted a pic of them sitting in the plane, wearing matching white Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” sneakers mid-flight.

The pair went public with their romance in late September, however they were linked as far back as May. And despite rumors that they have been fighting it looks like they are still very much an item.

