Scheana Marie ‘Depressed’ Over ‘Complicated’ Breakup With Robert Parks Valletta

Scheana Marie is devastated over her split from Robert Parks Valletta, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the breakup is getting even messier!

“Rob and Scheana are super complicated,” an insider told Radar.

“They will hang and ‘date’ while he’s in town, but they are not together and Rob considers himself very single,” the insider added, noting that they attended a football game on Oct. 22 together.

“He still adores Scheana but he wants to focus on his career,” the insider explained. “Rob went to Italy to clear his head before they broke up and realized that he needs to focus on himself.”

“Scheana wants Rob and is depressed, but she still wants to keep him in her life so she’s also focusing on herself and seeing him when he’s in town,” the insider concluded.

Radar broke the news that Marie, 32, and Valletta, 36, began dating shortly after she filed for divorce from Mike Shay last November. But, their relationship quickly turned south over the summer, as she became too “demanding” and Valletta needed a break. He confirmed their split during his solo trip to Italy earlier this month.

Insiders told Radar that Marie is already regretting her decision to divorce Shay, 30, saying: “Shay was her best friend. She misses being married and the companionship.”

