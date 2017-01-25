Scarlett Johansson Splits From Husband Romain Dauriac After Two Years of Marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Romain Dauriac have split after only two years of marriage.

People reports the couple have been “separated since the summer.”

Johansson and Dauriac were last spotted together in October 2016 at the opening of their gourmet popcorn store, Yummy Pop.

Split rumors were sparked when the actress was spotted at the women’s march in Washington, D.C. without her wedding ring over the weekend.

Lip Sync Fails, Messy Divorces & More! Mariah Carey’s Most Troubling Behavior Exposed

The couple was first photographed together in October 2012. She broke the news of their engagement in September of 2013.

Johansson, 32, married Dauriac in October 2014 after welcoming daughter Rose Dorothy.

In 2014, Johansson couldn’t help but gush over her then-fiancé.

“I love his brain more than anything,” she told People. “He does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.

Story developing.