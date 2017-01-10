Savannah Guthrie Targeted In Bizarre Lawsuit

A prison inmate hit Savannah Guthrie with a ludicrous lawsuit for billions of dollars, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Brandon Favor-El, a California state prison jailbird, named the TODAY anchor in an outrageous suit in December 2015 for civil contempt based on witchcraft.

He claimed that she was “Allowed to perform lawyer duties on a basis without prepayment of fees in the year of 1995 after a call or say of ‘concern,’ regarding [his] wellbeing” was made. He claimed that his father “began appearing disorderly while acting while under the influence of crack cocaine” and “several years later” one of his good friends acted the same way. Favor-El claimed he didn’t know where the crack came from, but believed “it is a sardonic or black dark spell with witchcraft being used against [him] as if something were stolen or taken away from [him].”

“I did NOT trust Ms. Guthry [sp] with my legal liberties,” he wrote in his 12-page handwritten complaint. “I simply DID NOT and would not trust Savannah Guthry [sp], unexperienced [sp] and not capable to lead with the spirit of God, easily moved to believe anything, the article of assignment taken or assumed is not lawfully kept or grounded with legal liability on or upon Ms. Guthrie’s behalf authorized legally upon or by my behalf.”

“Ms. Guthry’s [sp] assumption or illegal criminal takening [sp] is held and carried upon or on Ms. Guthry whether in control on assumed position of control or carried at fault, her legal law authorities carried are abused by with Ms. Guthry,” he added.

He went on to claim that he received injuries in jail as a result of Guthrie’s behavior, and asked for $480 billion in injunction relief and $70 billion in punitive damages.

“Ms. Guthrie effected [sp] my living habits and living conditions,” he argued, noting that she allegedly drugged him “without notification.”

He later claimed Star Jones was also involved in helping Guthrie, but a judge cleared them when the suit was dismissed. The inmate then banned from filing any other civil actions from behind bars.

Now, Guthrie, 45, is worried about her position at TODAY, as Megyn Kelly is slated to replace her once she returns from maternity leave.

