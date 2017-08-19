Savannah Chrisley Finally Confirms Split From Luke Kennard

Chrisley Knows Best daughter Savannah Chrisley has officially announced her split from Luke Kennard.

Savannah told E! News about the breakup in a statement – but it’s old news, as RadarOnline.com reported weeks ago that she’d been dumped by basketball player Kennard!

The reality star said to E! “The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

“I was brought up to know my worth,” Savannah added. “I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”

But Radar readers learned that Kennard had dumped Savannah weeks ago after just two months of dating.

“Luke broke up with Savannah,” a source told Radar back then. “While they were on their recent trip to the Cayman Islands he decided that she was not the type of woman he wanted to be with anymore. He basically told her that he was good as done.”

Also, proof was in pictures as Todd Chrisley’s young blonde daughter had posted non-stop about her and Kennard—until around the time Radar reported their breakup. She removed the photos online of the two of them as a couple.

In another clue, on August 6, Savannah posted a photo of herself walking alone on a beach.

Is the split amicable? Just hours ago on Twitter, she wrote, in an apparent slap at Kennard, “Nothing but a lot of wasted time and energy! When someone treats you bad just remember that there is something wrong with them…not u. Normal people don’t go around destroying others.”

As Radar previously reported, Kennard left his longtime galpal, hometown beauty Anna Castro, to be with Savannah.

According to an insider, Kennard may have realized that he made a mistake.

“Savannah thinks that Luke is getting back together with Anna, and she may be right,” the insider had told Radar.

As Radar has reported, however, Savannah had been desperate to marry Kennard, sources said.

Savannah let fans know about the relationship in June, after previously dating NBA star Chandler Parsons.

The reality TV beauty has gone through a lot lately as she had a traumatic car crash in January in Nashville, Tennessee. Savannah was transported to Southern Hills Hospital following the crash. No drugs or alcohol were found on the scene.

Dad Todd approved of her relationship with Kennard, saying of the NBA star, “We love him. He’s a good, decent, honest, honorable young man. He’s very strong and committed to his faith. His family are quality, good, decent people.”

Savannah indicated she followed Christian principles in dating Kennard, telling Daily Pop, “It started off very pure and right.”

But now, the relationship is officially done.

