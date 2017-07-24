Tenth Human Trafficking Victim Dies In Tractor-Trailer Horror

Authorities have confirmed that a tenth person has died after dozens of people were rescued from inside a tractor-trailer in sweltering San Antonio, Tx., on Sunday.

Police freed at least 39 immigrants, including Guatemalans and Mexicans, who were reportedly being smuggled into the United States, from the 18-wheeler, which had Iowa plates and was parked in a Walmart parking lot.

The dead had succumbed to dehydration and heat stroke, and officials fear more of those rescued could die or suffer permanent health issues after their shocking ordeal.

“We’re looking at a human-trafficking crime,” revealed San Antonio Police Chief William McManus of the “horrific tragedy.”

According to reports, federal authorities expect to charge Clearwater, Fla., resident James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, in the horrific case.

“Even though they have the driver in custody, I can guarantee you there’s going to be many more people we’re looking for to prosecute,” ICE director Thomas Homan said.

Police discovered the victims, including four children under 17, after one man escaped the big rig, which did not have working air-conditioning, and begged a Walmart employee for some water.

Survivors “were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water,” noted San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

