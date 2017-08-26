Sadie Robertson Wants Justin Bieber—Now That He Follows Christian Faith

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has a case of Justin Bieber fever now that the bad boy singer has turned to religion.

Devout Christian Robertson is gushing over Bieber, 23, telling E! News he’s her celebrity crush.

They may seem like an odd couple but Robertson, 20, explained, “Now that Justin Bieber is going to all these Christian conferences, I’m like hit me up Biebs.”

The young star’s idea might not be so far-fetched. As Radar has reported, Bieber has increasingly turned to Christianity after a troubled-filled young life. He was seen going to Church with Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year.

Reality TV star Robertson, who became famous on her family’s show, increased her fame by doing well on Dancing with the Stars.

But now she’s showing off her acting chops in the Saturday Hallmark Channel TV movie Sun, Sand & Romance.

Robertson has never shied away from her strong beliefs. In 2015, she came to the defense of the Duggar family and put the blame for their canceled show 19 Kids and Counting squarely on the shoulders of self-proclaimed “hypocrite” Josh Duggar.

In the past, she said she struggled through her own family scandal after her grandfather Phil Robertson made anti-gay remarks. Sadie insisted her grandfather wasn’t speaking for her.

Strangely, the squeaky clean Robertson told E! she’s often mistaken for bad girl pop star Miley Cyrus!

“People think I look like her and I was on a mission trip in Guatemala and these kids in the village—we were going to give everybody rain boots—and I was putting rain boots on these little kids’ feet and this little girl walks up and she has a Hannah Montana t-shirt,” Robertson recalled. “She looks at me and goes, Hannah Montana.”

Robertson didn’t let the mistake get her down, saying, “And she went and got all the kids in the village and I sang Hannah Montana songs and they really thought I was Miley Cyrus so I’m really famous in Guatemala.”

