Secret Seacrest? Ryan Asks Staffers To Sign Confidentiality Forms!

Ryan Seacrest is doing his best to end speculation over whether he’ll join American Idol.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Kelly Ripa’s new co-host reportedly has asked some of his staff to sign confidentiality forms!

“He is a very private man and knows that he is a public figure,” a former Seacrest staffer told NaughtyGossip.com. “He isn’t that different off camera. He doesn’t smile as much and might not remember your name, but he is obsessed with keeping up his on-camera image.”

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa’s 8 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals Exposed

Seacrest may also be anxious to stop the leak of inside info that has been flowing since taking over the morning talk show gig.

As Radar has reported, Seacrest, 42, and co-host Kelly Ripa, 46, are already off to a rocky start.

“She wanted someone that she could boss around, and that isn’t Ryan,” a source confided to Radar. “He’s as big of a star as she is!”

In addition, a swirl of rumors has erupted around the possibility of Seacrest returning as the host of American Idol.

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa Spotted For The First Time Since Ditching Michael Strahan On ‘Live’

According to the NaughtyGossip snitch, even the most loyal of staffers had to sign the dotted line.

“We all had to sign the documents and cannot say anything bad about him.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.