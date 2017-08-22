Ryan Seacrest Rushes To The Altar After Ex Julianne Hough Weds

Ryan Seacrest wants to add another title to his already impressive résumé — husband! Insiders say the Hollywood hotshot is jealous of ex Julianne Hough’s recent marriage, and claimed he is fast-tracking plans to march down the aisle with his squeeze, model Shayna Taylor! “Seeing Julianne settle down was bittersweet,” revealed a source. “Ryan feels left behind.” The 42-year-old morning show bigwig — who dated “Dancing with the Stars” Julianne from 2010 to 2013 — publicly gushed about his ex after her July 8 nuptials to hockey hunk Brooks Laich. Spies revealed that Ryan’s now ready for the same! “He’d love to get married by the end of the year or early 2018, and have a baby soon after,” a spy spilled. “Ryan’s determined not to let Shayna slip away, too.”