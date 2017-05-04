Kris Jenner ‘Betrayed’ By Ryan Seacrest As ‘KUWTK’ Empire Crumbles

The world was shocked this week when Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ longtime executive producer Ryan Seacrest announced that he is joining Kelly Ripa as the new cohost of Live! in New York City.

However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that no one was as shocked by Seacrest’s decision as Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

“She didn’t find out until the deal was already done,” a family insider told Radar. “Kris really wishes Ryan would have had a conversation with her about it before signing on to Live!”

“Kris is just really hurt right now, because she feels like he betrayed her.”

PHOTOS: Kris Cracks The Whip! Jenner Warns Her Kids: Step Up Or ‘KUWTK’ Is OVER

Seacrest, 42, and Jenner, 61, have been producers of KUWTK together since the show kicked off ten years ago. According to the media mogul, he single-handedly pitched the reality show to the E! network, giving the matriarch and her daughters their big break in Hollywood. Now, in the 13th season, the show is struggling with ratings.

“Ryan will still be credited as an executive producer, and it is not like he is quitting,” the source assured Radar. “He will just be playing a much smaller role.”

But another loved one is also leaving Jenner’s nest!

PHOTOS: 20 Most Ridiculous Moments From The Kardashians’ Reality Shows

After congratulating Seacrest on scoring such a “major” gig, Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian, 36 — who is also an executive producer for KUWTK — announced yesterday that she is launching her own reality show, Glam Masters, without the help of her famous family.

So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! 🌍💄 pic.twitter.com/Q2LvolkOXG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2017

“As if Ryan leaving wasn’t bad enough for Kris, Kim is also going off on her own,” the insider added. “Kris is beyond stressed. She just doesn’t think that she can do this alone.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.