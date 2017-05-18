Ultimatum? Kris Confronts Ryan Seacrest Over His ‘Live’ Gig

Ryan Seacrest will not be signing out from his lucrative gig as Executive Producer of Keeping up with the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kris Jenner flipped after finding that her longtime friend and co-EP was leaving L.A. to host Live in NYC, but a source told Radar that she FINALLY confronted him for ditching her famous family for Kelly Ripa.

And according to the source, they figured out a solution.

“After Kris negotiated a higher salary for Ryan to stay working on KUWTK, he assured her that he was going to stay and will continue to be actively involved in the production of the her show,” a source close to the Kardashian clan said. “Obviously he is not giving up his new gig at Live either!”

As Radar reported, Jenner had a major meltdown after Seacrest announced on social media that he will be going bicoastal to sit alongside Ripa.

“He will now be flying back and forth from NYC to California and Kris is fine with it,” said the source. “In fact, she is thinking of shooting more of KUWTK episodes in NYC, so it worked out for the both of them.”

