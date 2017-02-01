Eva Mendes ‘Fed Up’ With Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Flirtfest

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes could secretly be headed toward a breaking point thanks to his flirty friendship with La La Land costar Emma Stone, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Ryan keeps insisting that there’s nothing going on with Emma,” an insider told Radar. And the source said he’s thought of a new way to prove it.

“He is hoping that another baby will make Eva see how committed he is to her.”

“But Eva is fed up,” the source continued, “because she feels like Ryan has turned her into a baby-making machine!”

Mendes, who turns 43 in March, and The Notebook hunk, 36, have been a couple since 2011 and have two girls, Esmeralda, 2, and 9-month-old Amada.

But Mendes is itching to get back to her career, according to an insider, who added, “It’s putting more pressure on an already strained relationship!”

