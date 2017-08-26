Ryan Edwards Moves Out Of Home He Shares With Wife Mackenzie Standifer?

Ryan Edwards has reportedly moved out on wife Mackenzie Standifer in the latest fallout from the Teen Mom OG! star’s cheating scandal that was exclusively reported by RadarOnline.com.

He’s even contemplating divorce, according to the new report!

The website Ashley’s Reality Roundup, contends that Edwards and Standifer’s three-month marriage is in crisis after the revelations about his sexy Tinder activities with other women.

As Radar reported, Edwards was busted reaching out to at least one woman over Tinder to ask if she’s “down to f**k.” The two then switched over to text messaging, where he sent two penis photos to her. Standifer then exploded on the alleged other woman, telling her via text, “I want you to stop.”

The Ashley’s reality website now reports that the marriage meltdown has been “causing absolute chaos for the MTV film crew and producers who are there to document it for Teen Mom OG.”The Ashley’s sources said that Edwards “has fled the house that they share, making it hard for the film crews to get in touch with him.” So is Edwards in the dog house and sleeping alone at the moment?

It’s a new twist as Radar previously reported that Standifer has gone to war against the woman Edwards allegedly texted in sexy messages.

After Radar exclusively revealed that the 27-year-old rehab alum recently sent dirty messages and naked photos to another woman over dating app Tinder, Standifer posted a sexy selfie on Instagram with a clear message to potential mistresses: Back off!

Then following the first woman’s revelations about Edwards, other ladies told Radar he had reached out to them, too!

The Teen Mom OG film crew, cast and producers are reportedly shocked as The Ashley source said he is the one who is checking out of the marriage after his own misdeeds.”Ryan has blocked Mackenzie’s number. This was going on for a while, even before the Tinder stuff broke.” And “he has not stayed at home for the past few days,” the insider noted.

Incredibly, another source told The Ashley that Ryan has mentioned on set that he is planning to file for divorce.

“He did not just say it in passing,” the source confided to The Ashley. “It was mentioned multiple times to multiple people on the crew.”

According to the website, Standifer has been difficult on the set lately. Standifer allegedly requested that MTV pay for her and her friends to go on vacation to “get away from it all and film, of course. MTV considered it… but…decided against it and said they will not pay for it.”

The Ashley reported that Standifer has been filming Teen Mom OG for a week and said she won’t talk about her drama with Edwards on-camera, “but has stated that she will talk if they pay her more.”

Edwards’ parents Jen and Larry have reportedly told him he can stay at their house during his marriage problems with Standifer—but are insisting that he maintains his sobriety.

