Ryan Edwards’ Wife Says She’ll ‘Go To War’ Amid Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer seems to be standing by her husband in the Teen Mom OG dad’s explosive cheating scandal.

After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the 27-year-old rehab alum recently sent dirty messages and naked photos to another woman over dating app Tinder, Standifer posted a sexy selfie on Instagram with a clear message to potential mistresses: Back off!

PHOTOS: Baby Daddy From Hell! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Slams Ex Ryan Edwards In New Tell-All: Read Her 10 Most Shocking Accusations

“She’s bad a** with a good heart. Soft but strong. Unapologetic and honest. She’s the type of woman you go to war beside, the type of woman you marry,” she wrote, quoting poet R.H. Sin.

She’s bad ass with a good heart. Soft but strong. Unapologetic and honest. She’s the type of woman you go to war beside, the type of woman you •m a r r y• -R.h. Sin A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@_mackenzie_edwards_) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

As Radar exclusively reported, Standifer is privately much more upset about her troubled husband’s scandal.

“I want you to stop!” she furiously messaged Edwards’ texting partner.

The couple’s relationship has been troubled since their wedding day, when Edwards slurred his words and nodded off at the wheel on the way to the ceremony in footage caught by MTV.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Maci’s Baby Daddy Ryan Edwards Admits To Murdering Cats

The father of Maci Bookout son’s 8-year-old son Bentley checked into rehab soon after the disturbing episode was filmed.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.