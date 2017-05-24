Russell Crowe Says Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Divorce Was ‘Hard’

Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise are very close again these days, especially after starring in the upcoming movie The Mummy together.

However, Crowe’s bromance with Cruise hasn’t slowed down his longtime friendship with the actor’s ex Nicole Kidman, either.

In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O on their KIIS FM breakfast show, the 53-year-old said of the couple’s nasty divorce, “Obviously, at the time any kind of ending a part of a relationship like that is gonna be heavy man.”

“And it must have been hard for both of them,” he added.

Cruise and Kidman split in 2001 after ten years of marriage.

As Radar previously reported, a shocking tell-all claimed paranoid Tom Cruise spied on Crowe during the divorce!

In Steve Cannane‘s book Fair Game: The Incredible Untold Story of Scientology in Australia, the journalist alleged that the 54-year-old father wanted to dig into the then up-and-coming star’s relationship to Kidman and pry inside his personal life.

Cruise “wanted to find out more about the conversations she was having with her long-term friend,” former Scientologist Marty Rathbun told Cannane in the book. “We got in a big background number on Crowe. We went and investigated him to find out everything about him right down to the doctor who delivered him.”

Despite the scheming superstar’s suspicions, “there was no evidence that Crowe was being anything other than a good friend” to Kidman, Cannane wrote.

