Not Bff’s! RuPaul Accused Of Dumping Her Drag Family

RuPaul can be a mean drag queen.

On Drag Race the flamboyant star certainly loves her ‘girls’ but Ru is quick to move on in real life.

A source told Straight Shuter: “It’s a competition show. After the show is over and the winner is announced it is up to her and the other ladies to work out what they should do next.

“Ru wishes them all well, but it’s a mistake to think that they all remain close and have tea parties together.

“The reality is Ru is a businessperson and is too busy running his own career.

“Ru tries to be helpful but really once the show is done, so is Ru.

“These ladies have been given the opportunity of a lifetime, it is up to them do discover what is next.”

Away from the popular show RuPaul, 56, has been with Georges LeBar for 23 years.

The two men have been together for over 20 years, with the couple reportedly getting married earlier this year.

LeBar is a rancher who lives on a 50,000 acre spread in Wyoming – the couple reportedly only get to see each every two months.

