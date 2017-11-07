Roy Halladay Dead At 40 After Plane Crashes In Gulf Of Mexico

Former M.L.B. pitcher Roy Halladay, who starred for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, has died at the age of 40 after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

A private resident reported the horrific crash to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department at 12:06 p.m. EST on Tuesday and when authorities arrived at the scene, they found Halladay’s Icon A5 aircraft upside down in shallow water.

PHOTOS: ‘Out Of Control’ Lamar Odom Caught At Strip Club Days After Drunk Plane Incident

While specifics of the crash are still under investigation, Sheriff Chris Nocco confirmed Halladay was the only victim. Nocco also said there was no mayday call received by the Tampa Bay airport before the crash.

The Phillies released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human being to ever play the game.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.