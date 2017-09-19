Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Autopsy Exposed Amid Suicide Rumors!

The autopsy for Michelle Rounds, the deceased ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, has been completed, RadarOnline.com has learned via ET reports.

“At this point, the doctor has pended the case,” a spokesperson for the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office in Florida explained. “There was no trauma to the body, but the doctor wanted to do further laboratory tests before she made a decision.”

“Talking about any case, we do toxicology testing on almost every decedent that comes through our office,” continued the spokesperson. “It’s one of those things that when the doctor pends it usually means they are looking at, was it natural causes, or was it an accidental death or a suicide depending on the results of the testing.”

As Radar readers know, Rounds passed away in her home just last week at the age of 46. While sources believe it to be a suicide, the exact cause of her death is still unknown.

Sources say the troubled consultant had attempted suicide before.

O’Donnell, 55, and Rounds finalized their divorce in 2016 after four years of marriage. The comedian was awarded full custody of their daughter Dakota, 4.

According to an insider, Rounds hadn’t seen Dakota in years.

“Dakota wouldn’t even know her if she saw a picture of her,” the insider told Radar.

O’Donnell, while not exposing the reason behind her ex-wife’s passing, alluded to an alleged mental illness after the news broke of the tragedy.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy.” she said in to ET in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”

According to a source, “Michelle suffered from a lot of things, not just depression. Those close to her are suggesting that drinking and drugs were an issue.”

