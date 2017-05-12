Rosie O’Donnell’s Rumored Affair Causing Divorce Drama

Rosie O’Donnell‘s alleged affair with married Dana Caruso Schiff is now complicating the former Broadway star’s divorce from husband David “Scott” Schiff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, there’s a nasty custody battle brewing over the former couple’s two children, because Scott is “concerned about them being around Rosie,” sources say.

Insiders told the publication that Rosie and Dana have been in a relationship for at least six months after a longtime friendship. Rosie is even godmother to Dana’s daughter, Plum.

PHOTOS: Rosie O’Donnell Reunites With Estranged Daughter Chelsea After Months Of Feuding

As Radar previously reported, Scott become suspicious of Dana’s friendship with Rosie last year.

“Dana’s late-night escapades became so frequent that even their [Upper East Side] building’s doormen began to suspect that she was having an affair,” a source told Radar. “[Dana] stopped wearing dresses, and cut her hair short. I think she was trying to look different because of her new relationship with Rosie.”

In an effort to save their marriage, the hefty 300-pound investment banker began losing weight, but it was too late.

Dana, who has appeared in the shows Cats and Les Miserables, had “transformed into a different person,” the source said.

PHOTOS: Rosie O’Donnell Spotted In An Electric Wheelchair Following Daughter’s Health Scare

“She stopped wearing dresses, and cut her hair short. I think she was trying to look different because of her new relationship with Rosie.”

When reached for comment, Dana replied, “absolutely no comment,” and a rep for Rosie merely confirmed their friendship.

A source close to Rosie told Page Six, “Rosie and Dana have been friends for [more than] a dozen years, Dana and Scott have known Rosie’s daughter Chelsea since she was 7. There’s no truth to any of the other claims here.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.