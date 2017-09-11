Moving On? Ronda Rousey’s Top Secret Plan To Wrestle In 2 WWE Fights

Ronda Rousey is making her move into the world of pro wrestling, RadarOnline.com has learned. The UFC star, who got badly beaten last year and is rumored to be officially retiring from mixed martial arts, is secretly being groomed for two special WWE fights, sources say.

Rousey, 30, who recently married her longtime MMA star boyfriend, Travis Browne, “has already begun learning the basics of pro wrestling” and the WWE has heavily hinted she is on board with the company.

But a Radar insider has learned the details after she recently cut a promo for the league’s Survivor’s Series event taking place on September 12.

“Ronda is secretly being groomed to fight in two hyped-up matches occurring in the next six months,” a source told Radar.

“She will meet and defeat Stephanie McMahon” at January’s Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia, Pa., according to the source.

As wrestling fans know, McMahon, 40, is the WWE’s Chief Brand Officer and daughter of founder Vince McMahon. Both are skilled show people and will mastermind how to sell Rousey!

“Stephanie and Vince know what’s best for the league. They always put the league first,” the source told Radar.

“There’s a real good reason why their empire is worth over a billion dollars.”

Rousey has a huge fan following and recently parlayed her fame into being a coach on ABC’s summer reboot show, Battle of the Network Stars.

She’s kept her body in top shape even as followers wonder about her UFC future.

The source said a WWE Rousey victory over McMahon would set up a highly-touted match at April’s Wrestlemania in New Orleans, La. against Charlotte Flair, 31, who recently sat vigil for her father, wrestling great Ric Flair, as he successfully underwent surgery for multiple organ failure.

“A match between Ronda and Charlotte in the Superdome with Ric sitting ringside would mix the old with the new and would be emotional as Hell. It would rake in millions!” the insider said.

