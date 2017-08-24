Third Roman Polanski Accuser ‘Infuriated’ Other Victim Wants To Let Sicko Off Hook

Convicted child rapist and fugitive Roman Polanski is facing a bombshell new charge he sexually attacked a THIRD teenager, and RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that the alleged victim is “infuriated” over the fact the another one of his accusers has forgiven the sicko.

A woman identified as “Robin M.” is accusing the Oscar-winning Chinatown director of “sexually victimizing” her in 1973 — when she was an underage 16-year-old and he was 40.

Now President Donald Trump is being urged to pressure France into extraditing the 84-year-old, Paris-born sex perv so he can finally face the music in the U.S.

“Polanski has escaped justice for 40 years,” a snitch spills to Radar. “He MUST be brought back to serve time for his crime — even if it means he’ll die in jail!”

Polanski went on the lam in 1978 before he could be sentenced for raping and sodomizing 13-year-old Samantha Gailey during a photo shoot at Jack Nicholson’s L.A. home in 1977. She testified the 43-year-old perv dazed her with champagne and a quaalude before attacking her by the pool.

He spent 42 days in prison, before fleeing Hollywood and taking refuge in his native France. He also hid in Poland and Switzerland.

Big-hearted Samantha, 54, whose last name is now Geimer, says she “has forgiven Polanski” and wants him sentenced to time served.

Another alleged underage victim of the friend is Charlotte Lewis, who appeared in Polanski’s 1986 film Pirates. In 2010, Charlotte claimed he sexually victimized her when she was 16.

And now Robin says she’s finally come forward with her shocking story because Samantha wants to let the twisted molester off the hook. “This infuriated me,” says Robin.

While she’s waited too long to file charges against the sicko, she says: “I am speaking out so Samantha and the world will know she is not the only minor Roman Polanski victimized.”

