Roger Moore Dead AT 89

Roger Moore, who played James Bond the longest out of his fellow 007 actors, has died at 89, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The news was announced on the star’s official Twitter page with a message that read: “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

Moore’s family revealed that he had died after “a short but brave battle with cancer.”

“Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people,” the Live and Let Die actor’s children released a heartfelt statement.

According to reports, Moore died in Switzerland. A private funeral will be held in Monaco in accordance with his wishes, the family announced.

Moore is survived by his wife Kristina and three children Debora, Geoffrey and Christian.

