Roger Ailes Dead At 77

Roger Ailes has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from his wife, Elizabeth Tilson Ailes.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

As Radar readers know, Ailes recently found himself embroiled in an ugly sexual harassment scandal with his former network, which ultimately cost him his career.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Found Dead In Famous Hotels

It all began when Fox host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes allegedly “injected sexual and/or sexist comments” on numerous occasions with her and attempted to make “sexual advances by various means.”

Ailes vehemently denied all allegations.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.