Roger Ailes’ Son SLAMS Sexual Harassment Accusers: ‘I’m Coming After Them’

Roger Ailes‘ grief-ridden son reportedly used his father’s eulogy to publicly lash out out at the women who accused the former Fox News CEO of sexual harassment.

According to reports, Zachary Ailes, 17, addressed mourners gathered at St. Edward Roman Catholic church in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday during the funeral for his father, delivering a fiery speech.

“I want all the people who betrayed my father to know that I’m coming after them,” the teenager said, according to news blog LifeZette.

“And hell is coming with me,” he added.

New York Magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman, who has covered Ailes’ case extensively, tweeted of the incident: ‘Scary: During eulogy, Ailes’s teenage son threatened Fox women who alleged harassment. “I’m coming after them…and hell is coming with me.”‘

Scary: During eulogy, Ailes's teenage son threatened Fox women who alleged harassment. "I’m coming after them…and hell is coming with me.” — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 21, 2017

As Radar readers know, Ailes died Wednesday at the age of 77, after falling at his Palm Beach home eight days prior and suffering a blood clot. He passed after experiencing complications from the clot.

The TV tycoon recently found himself embroiled in an ugly sexual harassment scandal with his former network, which ultimately cost him his career.

It all began when Fox host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes allegedly “injected sexual and/or sexist comments” on numerous occasions with her and attempted to make “sexual advances by various means.”

Ailes vehemently denied all allegations.

