Lawyer: Ailes’ Death Makes It ‘Difficult To Refute’ Sexual Harassment Allegations

In the wake of Roger Ailes‘ sudden passing, RadarOnline.com has learned that the Fox News titan will likely face more controversy regarding his sexual harassment scandal.

In a statement to Radar, the attorney representing multiple plaintiffs in the case claimed Fox won’t be able to refute the allegations against the network’s former CEO.

“The sudden passing of Roger Ailes will make it difficult for Fox News to refute the allegations against him as his testimony was not secured by sworn testimony to date. For example, our client Lidija Ujkic claims in her complaint pending in the Southern District that Mr. Ailes made the following comments: . . .asking Ms. Ujkic to stand up and turn around so he could see her from behind and commenting that he liked what he saw; and. . .calling her ex-boyfriend and asking whether she ‘put out’ and ‘how’s the sex,'” Douglas H. Wigdor told Radar.

As Radar reported, Ailes died at the age of 77, according to a statement from his wife, Elizabeth Tilson Ailes.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

According to reports, the former CEO of Fox News allegedly fell in Palm Beach and suffered a blood clot. He passed after experiencing complications from the clot.

Ailes recently found himself embroiled in an ugly sexual harassment scandal with his former network, which ultimately cost him his career.

It all began when Fox host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes allegedly “injected sexual and/or sexist comments” on numerous occasions with her and attempted to make “sexual advances by various means.”

Ailes vehemently denied all allegations.

