Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend Ready To Pop In Nearly-Nude Baby Bump Photo

April Love Geary is ready to pop!

This Saturday, Robin Thicke’s pregnant girlfriend showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet Instagram photo. “Already so in love with you,” she captioned the image.

PHOTOS: Cops Called To Paula Patton Home In Continuing Custody Fight With Robin Thicke

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the model announced her pregnancy this past August. She later revealed that her baby’s due date is March 1 – which is also the birthdate of Thicke’s father, Alan.

The unlikely couple began dating in 2014, months after the singer’s split from ex-wife Paula Patton, 41. Thick and Patton share son Julian Fuego, 7.

Even though Thicke, 40, and Geary, 22, have received a great deal of backlash over their age gap in the last three years, it seems they are more in love than ever. “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!” Geary wrote on Instagram this August.

PHOTOS: Distraught Robin Thicke Cries By His Father’s Casket

What do you think of the beauty’s baby bump snap? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.