Troubled Rob Kardashian’s Last Hope? Kris Jenner Prays OJ Attorney Can Save Lost Son

Famed OJ Simpson‘s lawyer Robert Shapiro lawyer has told Rob Kardashian privately to ‘wisen up’ in his battle with Blac Chyna.

And Kris Jenner believes the famous legal eagle can get her troubled son thinking straight again.

Shapiro, who was friendly with his late father, and who worked on the infamous OJ case with him was hired to get Rob out of his latest mess with the former stripper.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Robert told him to wisen up after the revenge porn stuff.

“He was close to his father and the family is hoping that Rob listens to him because everyone knows it was a really stupid thing to do.

“It played right into Blac Chyna’s hands and Rob needs to learn from the mistake fast because it gave her a huge advantage especially considering the pair have a young daughter together.”

Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom use it to get a restraining order against Rob and to garner public sympathy away from him in their messy fight where he has alleged multiple infidelities on her side.

The restraining order will be reexamined at the couple’s next hearing in August, and Kardashian will maintain joint custody of the couple’s daughter Dream.

Legal eagle Shapiro played down the incident when he spoke to reporters after the latest hearing and was apologetic for his client.

He said: “I personally on behalf of Rob Kardashian apologized and offered our regrets on what has taken place in the last couple of days.”

He added that Rob and his legal team is ‘moving forward’ to focus on ‘one thing and one thing only, whatever is in the best interests of the child.

Privately, Rob is being told to stop acting so foolishly.

