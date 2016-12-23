TOOTH OR CONSEQUENCES! Terrifying Florida Dentist Busted For Fake License

A demented wannabe dentist yanked 10 teeth from an unsuspecting patient — without any anesthesia!

Florida resident Robert Rheinlander was busted for practicing dentistry without a license after several patients claim they fell victim to his quackery.

One couple called detectives after Rheinlander extracted a woman’s tooth but left a fragment in her mouth that caused serious complications.

But that was nothing compared to the man who had nearly a dozen teeth pulled by Rheinlander!

Shockingly, the 53-year-old delusional dentist performed the procedure at the unidentified victim’s home as a way to save him money, cops say — and even made dentures for his toothless victim!

Rheinlander was a licensed dental technician for just two years in South Carolina — more than a decade ago!

The pair who tipped off cops claimed they had been introduced to Rheinlander by a mutual friend. At a later occasion, he mentioned he was a dentist and had a practice in South Carolina before moving to Florida. The couple said they paid him cash when Rheinlander offered to complete the work from home to keep costs low.

But when he couldn’t extract one of the wife’s teeth completely, they did some research and soon realized Rheinlander was no dentist!

Acting on the information, an undercover detective contacted the suspect about possible dental work, arranged a meeting, and put the bite on Rheinlander, charging him with practicing without a license.

Rheinlander was released after posting a bond for $1,500.

“He didn’t smile for his mug shot,” jokes a lawman. “That’s how you know he’s not a real dentist!”

