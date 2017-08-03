Robert Mueller Enlists Washington Grand Jury To Investigate Russian Probe

RadarOnline.com has learned there is a grand jury in Washington assisting Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 72, in his investigation into the Russian probe.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Former FBI Director impaneled the jury to further investigate the links between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

President Donald Trump, 71, who has been repeatedly frustrated by the investigation since entering office, has called the probe a “witch hunt” and denied any collusion with Moscow.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

There was a grand jury in Virginia that was also probing Michael Flynn, 58, and his involvement in the matter. The fact that there is now a second grand jury in Washington, according to WSJ, indicates the probe is getting serious.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.