Kris Hires Rob A Round-The-Clock ‘Suicide Squad’ For $15k Per Day!

Family and friends have grown so worried over Rob Kardashian’s mental state that it’s caused mama bear Kris Jenner to hire a “suicide squad” to watch over her sad son, a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Jenner, 61, has recruited a team of three life coaches to work on rotating shifts and keep watch on Kardashian, 30, as he struggles through his legal mess with Blac Chyna.

An insider tells us, “Rob’s so depressed that Kris is freaking he might do something drastic, so she’s making sure he’s got a companion with him 27/7. She’s hired three people who will serve as sober/life coaches to keep his spirits up at a cost of $15k a day.”

And according to a source close to the family, Jenner’s fears are valid. “Rob is deeply ashamed by the scandal his relationship with Chyna has brought the whole family and he’s always been the sensitive one.”

