Revealed: The Real Reason Rob & Blac Haven’t Split For Good!

Are they, or aren’t they? The Kardashian-Jenner clan is desperate to know once and for all if Rob Kardashian is serious about walking down the aisle with Blac Chyna, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Kris Jenner, for one, is certain her son will get hitched to the 28-year-old former stripper, telling loved ones that the couple’s most recent nasty spate of issues “is only temporary” and that their June wedding is still on, said an insider.

“Rob and Chyna have split up so many times everyone’s lost count,” the source noted.

PHOTOS: Inside Kim K.’s Feud With ‘Former Friend’ Blac Chyna

Perhaps the reason Jenner is so optimistic is because she has a stake in ensuring the successful outcome of her 29-year-old boy’s marriage.

“Kris really wants this wedding to happen as it’s going to make them a lot of money — and she’s made sure Chyna’s very aware of just how much.”

“Kris is banking on the two to work things out and has told her team to not cancel the wedding plans yet,” said the insider, who adds that “things are looking bad though, but it’s nothing Kris hasn’t anticipated or can’t deal with.”

PHOTOS: The Feud Continues: Kopy Kat Kylie Jenner Mirrors Rival Blac Chyna In Every Way Possible – See It To Believe It!

“She knows Rob’s hard work, and Chyna’s no angel either,” said the insider of the momager’s determination to get them both back in line.

Surprisingly, Chyna’s even managed to impress 61-year-old Jenner — despite all the drama.

“Kris hates that she’s hurt Rob, but she secretly admires how Chyna’s played this game.”

Do you think Rob and Blac will ever make it down the aisle? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.