Richie Sambora Launches Csnaps — The Newest App For A Cause

Musician Richie Sambora has gone to work on a new humanitarian autograph that delivers a meaningful, quick and memorable fan experience that will drive millions of dollars to charities and truly change lives.

The new app and website is called Csnaps with all the proceeds going to a celebrity’s charities of choice while they gain followers from the fans’ network.

Here’s how it works!

Celebrities love taking photos with fans, so what if every photo taken could be donated to a good cause? The “Fan Csnap” app feature makes the celebrity and fan experience even more meaningful, quick and memorable. With Today’s Humanitarian Autograph, celebrities alongside with their fans take photos that can be purchased with the funds going to the celebrity’s charity of choice. Csnaps allows each verified celebrity three preset default charities to their account to disperse the donations.

And it’s not uncommon that a lot of fans have thousands of followers on social media. The fan’s followers will most likely follow and support the celebrity as well since their Twitter address will be made public by the fan in the viral sharing of Fan Csnap stories in the Csnaps Gratitude Lounge. The in the Gratitude Lounge new fans can throw down additional gratitude in forms of comments or add on donations which spins the celebrity’s charity money meter. The amount of viral donations becomes more important than the number of likes that the celebrity’s photo receives. And everyone benefits! Celebs and their fans can have a meaningful interaction while they change the world together! Go from selfies to selfless with Csnaps.

Sambora’s not done yet since everyone has a story to tell. So selfies are out, and “Inspiries” are in.

Csnaps’ revolutionary humanitarian platform also allows people to tell their stories of inspiration or gratitude along with a photo or video. These posts with images called “Inspiries” are shared out and can seamlessly raise funds for causes they care about. Every story counts as it helps to create awareness and prompt action for people to get involved in charities. Share a smile with a Csnap!

Richie Sambora and Michael Jackson’s guitarist, Orianthi Panagaris, hosted a LIVE Csnap Gratitude Lounge at the ALS Association’s Champions for a Cure in July where fans got interactive with the fun experience of giving together with Fan Csnaps.

Other celebs who are already supporting the cause include Megyn Kelly, Tommy Lee and John O’Hurley.

