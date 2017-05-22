‘RHOP’ Ladies Can’t Stop Bickering As Karen Reveals She Was Raped

Season two, episode seven of the Real Housewives of Potomac centered around the very serious subject of sexual assault. Unfortunately, the gravity of the topic did not prevent several of the ladies from causing a scene at Karen Huger‘s charity event.

Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Charrisse Jackson Jordan have all had it with Ashley Darby’s meddling antics. Robyn and Gizelle took their rage a step further, in typical high school bully fashion, by showing up at Ashley’s job to get in her face. Voices were raised, fingers were pointed, and Ashley threw them out of the restaurant before any actual punches were thrown.

While Robyn has insisted that she’s content with her situationship with her ex-husband/roomie, Juan clearly doesn’t feel the same way. A hot mic captured his convo with a producer in which he revealed that he wanted something more than what he was getting from Robyn. He even said he would have been long gone if not for their children. Ouch.

Meanwhile, Karen was busy getting ready to speak at her charity event. She invited all of the ladies to attend, and warned Ashley that she did not want any drama that evening. Ashley insisted that she understood, however, she immediately made a beeline for Gizelle and Robyn, forcing an awkward conversation. Gizelle and Robyn, RHOP’s less-fun version of RHOA‘s Frick and Frack, later ended up at a dinner table apart from the rest of the group.

Karen took the stage, breaking down in tears as she revealed that she had been raped as a young college student. The ladies watched, stunned, as Karen (along with Don Lemon) bravely shared their stories of survival after devastating sexual assaults, and spoke in support of their organization, which empowers victims of rape.

After the speech, the women congregated in the venue. Ashley once again attempted to force conversation, and this time she was shot down by Charrisse. Monique also tried to schedule a time to apologize to Gizelle for calling her a trick, but Gizelle responded with a strange outburst, refusing to exchange contact info with her. The circle erupted into an argument, as always. Sigh.

Charrisse finally dragged Robyn to a meeting with her therapist, and Robyn explained all of the reasons she didn’t feel she needed therapy. The therapist told her that everyone deserves to be happy, and five seconds later she erupted in tears. Therapy, anyone?

