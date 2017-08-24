Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down Over Ex-Husband’s ‘Obsessive’ Behavior: ‘It Is Torture!’

While Bethenny Frankel claimed to be happier than ever during part two of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion this Wednesday night, it was obvious her ex-husband Jason Hoppy’s bizarre and “inexplicable” behavior is still casting a dark shadow over her life.

“It’s been a very, very negative situation,” Frankel told host Andy Cohen. “It’s been a very negative, inexplicable situation that is now hopefully getting better.”

Although Frankel finalized her divorce last year, she repeatedly ran into problems with her ex throughout the season, such as last November, when he was arrested for allegedly stalking her at her daughter’s school.

Rather than share her divorce woes with the group, Frankel kept her situation quiet during most episodes, a point which Cohen later addressed.

“This divorce is something so significant that’s going on with you, [yet] it’s not something that you bring to the group. You’re under a lot of stress, and maybe it affects how you are with [your castmates]…” he began.

“I’m sure it does, because it is indescribable. It is inexplicable,” Frankel interrupted. “You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been. There’s no way to describe it. I just stifled it because if I let any of it out, I’m just gonna totally break down. I can’t even believe this happened to me.”

Frankel’s BFF Carole Radziwell then shared just how bizarre her ex’s behavior became as their relationship grew bitter, revealing that he would hang up the phone when Frankel called their daughter Bryn or face the phone towards the wall during FaceTime calls.

“I think you didn’t even realize at a certain point…the emotional havoc it played in your life,” Radziwell said.

“How could I explain this to everybody? It is torture!” Frankel screamed as she broke down in tears. “That’s why I didn’t explain it! There’s no way to describe this to anybody. No one would believe it!”

Cohen asked if something happened in her marriage with Hoppy that made him so angry with Frankel.

“He’s obsessed with her,” Radziwell claimed, adding that he’s angry because he “no longer has control” over Frankel.

Considering their history up until now, the Skinnygirl mogul admitted she thinks she’ll only be able to live “a normal free life” if there’s “zero contact” with her ex moving forward.

She also revealed she isn’t worried about how this will affect her daughter.

“She’s very pure and innocent and happy…I grew up in a very, very, very challenging household and I survived,” Frankel told Cohen. “Life is not always fairy tales and rainbows and I don’t want her to think that it is.”

As for her love life now, Frankel confessed she’s back with her old boyfriend Dennis Shields.

“I’m a different person than I was [when we first dated],” Frankel revealed. “I’m just happier. I’m freer.”

