One Shot Too Many! The ‘RHONY’ Ladies Get Drunk & Brutally Honest In Mexico

On last night’s The Real Housewives of New York, one fight ended as another one began.

For months now, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer haven’t been getting along. It all started when Ramona brought up Bethenny’s old sex tape and then epically insulted her at Dorinda’s Berkshires home.

It seemed as though the ladies would never make amends, until Bethenny finally softened a bit and agreed to invite Ramona on her girls’ trip to Mexico. And last night, the feuding twosome seemed more like their old selves than they have all season.

Naturally, Ramona had an ulterior motive for being so nice to Bethenny: she wanted to ensure a spot on the ladies’ day trip to the town of Tequila, Mexico.

“I’m trying everything here, let’s face it,” Ramona admitted to the cameras. “I’ll stand on my head. I just want it to be back to what it was.”

So when the ladies went shopping, Ramona decided to “act like nothing’s wrong” and bought Bethenny everything in sight.

Bethenny admitted the blatant bribery was working. “She’s just wearing my a** down. She’s relentless,” she said.

After getting properly buttered up by Ramona, Bethenny agreed to invite her on the day trip to Tequila, but on one condition.

“Please, please, please, I’m begging you, please do not tomorrow do anything and say anything bad, please,” Bethenny begged as she broke down. “Please don’t s**t on it. This is my life, my livelihood…and I don’t want you to ruin it tomorrow.”

“Start being a good, nice person that people want to be around, not someone that people tolerate,” Bethenny added.

“I’m trying,” Ramona replied.

“But you gotta do a lot better,” Bethenny said back.

The two then hugged it out, and hell (almost) froze over.

The next day, the ladies flew via helicopter to Tequila, Mexico, and quickly embarked on a tour of inebriation. “This is a marathon. We’re gonna be tasting tequila all the live long day,” Bethenny said.

While the tequila distillery and tequila tasting menu made for a fun day, it also made for a rough night once the women returned to their beach front villa.

As the ladies drunkenly splashed around their backyard pool, Sonja Morgan, who admitted she hadn’t had a drink in ten months before the Tequila visit, felt it was the perfect moment to bring up Ramona’s divorce and mental health in front of everyone.

“You said you’re happy and you’re happy without [ex-husband] Mario [Singer]? I don’t believe it,” Sonja said to Ramona, claiming that she couldn’t go from “getting banged every night to getting nothing” and still be happy.

Even Ramona acknowledged she and Mario would have sex “three or four times a week.” “I was very fortunate. It was pretty damn good,” Ramona shared in a TMI moment that will most likely send her daughter Avery running for the hills.

Sonja then told Ramona it was time for her to stop pretending she was happy post-divorce. “Stop with this fake s**t,” she said.

Eventually, Bethenny felt the need to intervene on Ramona’s behalf. “You have to stop,” Bethenny told her.

“Sonja is literally just badgering her. You know [if] I’m coming in and defending Ramona, you know it’s grim,” Bethenny said to the camera.

But Sonja refused to drop the topic. “I want you to admit you’re not happy like you said,” Sonja said to Ramona.

“I am f*****g happy , b***h!” Ramona suddenly snapped in Sonja’s face as “To Be Continued” appeared across the screen. “I’m happy!”

Are you shocked Bethenny and Ramona practically made up? Do you think Sonja should have left Ramona alone? Sound off in the comments below!

