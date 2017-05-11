Watch Out, Lu & Bethenny! The Ramona ‘Singer Stinger’ Strikes TWICE

Poor Dorinda Medley. She’s trying so hard to make her Real Housewives of New York City crew get along. But, unfortunately for her, one housewife keeps ruining her plans: Ramona Singer.

After her epic fail of a dinner in the Hamptons and Bethenny Frankel’s notorious absence from Ramona’s 60th birthday party, Dorinda tried yet again to make her cast mates get along in last night’s episode by inviting them all out for drinks. Things were going okay at first — even Bethenny admitted she was in “good spirits” about the evening — until Ramona opened her mouth.

“I’m just curious. Did you send me an invitation or no?” Ramona asked Luann D’Agostino abruptly, in reference to the latter’s wedding. Ramona already told Luann she wouldn’t be able to go her wedding since she’d be in France, but she still was annoyed she didn’t get an invite.

“She’s not invited to the wedding, but she wouldn’t come if she was invited in any case,” Luann huffed to the cameras. “How typical and childish is that?”

Even Bethenny, who isn’t one to rush to Luann’s defense, couldn’t get over Ramona’s behavior. “This is so strange and desperate. Playing mind games with someone’s wedding? I don’t want to go, but I want you to invite me…that’s very manipulative,” she said.

And then, in true Ramona style, after telling Luann she was “hurt” by the lack of invite, she released what has come to be known as the “Singer Stinger.”

“I want you to know people are still taking bets if the wedding’s gonna be on or not,” she told Luann, alluding to her fiancé Tom D’Agostino’s cheating scandal from last season.

Immediately, the women reacted in shock to Ramona’s harsh comment. “This is exactly why [you’re not invited!]” exclaimed Luann.

Luann, who seems to be avoiding drama at all costs this season, left Dorinda’s get-together early, no doubt encouraged to do so by Ramona’s odd behavior. Without a wedding invitation to complain about, Ramona set her sights on a new victim, Bethenny.

As Radar readers know, Ramona previously infuriated Bethenny when she asked if her six-year-old daughter, Bryn, had heard about her mom’s decades-old sex scene. Livid at Ramona for involving her young daughter in the conversation, Bethenny then refused to attend Ramona’s 60th birthday party. Naturally, Ramona, who thought she was just being a good friend, was not okay with the obvious slight.

“When I spoke to you at that dinner [in the Hamptons], it was out of concern, and you acted very hostile, and I was very shocked,” Ramona said to Bethenny. “You can’t even have a conversation. What is wrong with you?”

“Ramona, I really don’t like the way you’re speaking to me, so I’m gonna exit,” said Bethenny, desperately trying to leave the conversation.

“I’m very disappointed in so many ways,” Ramona replied, bothered that Bethenny is seemingly bent on ending their friendship over the Hamptons dinner argument. “This has never really happened to me before in my whole life with any friend I’ve ever had, ever, ever, ever,” she emphatically added to the cameras.

“I think there is something curious going on with Ramona,” even Dorinda later acknowledged about her best friend. “I definitely feel like she’s emotionally heightened. And maybe that’s why she’s reacting a little bit the way she is.”

